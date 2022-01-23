Journalists called on Speaker NA

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::A Journalists delegation belonging to district Swabi Sunday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The delegation was led by President Muhammad Farooq, General Secretary Azmat Khan and Finance Secretary Muhammad Riaz met with Speaker Asad Qaiser and discussed various aspects of media and problems faced to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that the media has an important role to highlight the problems of people and playing role of a bridge between government and citizens. He assured that the problems of the journalist community would be resolved on priority basis.

He said that developmental works continued in Swabi district that would bring prosperity among people after its completion.