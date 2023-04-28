UrduPoint.com

Journalists Demand Appointment Of Information Cadre Officer

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

The journalist community and President of Peshawar Press Club here Friday demanded appointment of an Information cadre officer as Director General Information Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The journalist community and President of Peshawar Press Club here Friday demanded appointment of an Information cadre officer as Director General Information Department.

The journalists lodged a protest in front of caretaker Information Minister Mian Fer�z Jamal Shah Kakakhel against the appointment of a cadre officer as DG Information.

They demanded the Provincial Government review its decision and appoint an Information cadre officer with immediate effect.

The provincial government has appointed an officer of Revenue Department Fazal Hussain after the retirement of DG Information Imdadullah who retired in February this year.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Information Minister Jamal Shah February Government

Recent Stories

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

9 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Inte ..

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ..

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

15 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Financ ..

Abdul Rehman called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Gr ..

Ferrari's Leclerc nails pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

22 seconds ago
 Russia, Turkey Agree on New Payment System for Rus ..

Russia, Turkey Agree on New Payment System for Russian Tourists - Reports

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.