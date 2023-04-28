Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

The journalist community and President of Peshawar Press Club here Friday demanded appointment of an Information cadre officer as Director General Information Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The journalist community and President of Peshawar Press Club here Friday demanded appointment of an Information cadre officer as Director General Information Department.

The journalists lodged a protest in front of caretaker Information Minister Mian Fer�z Jamal Shah Kakakhel against the appointment of a cadre officer as DG Information.

They demanded the Provincial Government review its decision and appoint an Information cadre officer with immediate effect.

The provincial government has appointed an officer of Revenue Department Fazal Hussain after the retirement of DG Information Imdadullah who retired in February this year.