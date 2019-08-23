UrduPoint.com
Journalists Stage Protest Demo Against Indian Oppression In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:30 AM

Journalists stage protest demo against Indian oppression in IOK

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) ::Journalists from print and electronic media Thursday staged a protest demonstration against oppression of Indian military targeting Kashmiris and ban on freedom of press in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The demonstration was organized by Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ) on the call of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in Multan in front of local press club like elsewhere in the country.

Led by MUJ President Malik Shahadat Hussain and General Secretary Shafqat Bhutta, a number of media persons chanted slogans against India's illegal move to annex Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory and the killing of journalists and atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, the MUJ leaders said that Kashmiri people were facing immense troubles and locked inside their homes with no permission to move outside and no communication with the rest of the world.

They said that struggle of Kashmiri people would soon bear fruit. They urged the international community to play its role to help Kashmiri people get their due rights as endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Senior journalists Masihullah Khan Jampuri, Rauf Maan, Mirza Ahmad Ali, Aqeel Chaudhry, Safdar Bukhari, Khawaja Ashraf, Rana Irfan, Abdur Rauf, Atif Anwar Baig and many others participated in the protest demonstration.

