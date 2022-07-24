UrduPoint.com

JUI-F To Become Party In Petition Related To Punjab CM Election

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday announced becoming a party in Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling in chief minister's election.

Addressing a press conference flanked by party leaders including Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, he said that the JUI-F would move a petition in the Supreme Court to make it a party in the case regarding Punjab CM election.

He called for the constitution of a full court bench of the apex court for hearing the petition filed against the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly in Supreme Court, Lahore Registry in the wee hours of Saturday.

He said that party chief had the final authority to decide the issues related to his political party and all others office bearers were only his (the party chief's) subordinates. "A party leader directs his parliamentary party despite not being a member, however, a new discussion has been started that only parliamentary leader has the authority to lead the party in assembly." He said that Pervaiz Elahi's son Moonis Elahi had comprehended the contents of the letter written by Chaurdhry Shujaat Hussain to deputy speaker and acceded imminent defeat to his father in the elections of coveted CM's slot.

Severely criticizing Imran Khan, he said that Imran's narrative was totally based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman was only a tool in completion of international agenda to destroy the ideology of the state.

