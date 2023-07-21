Open Menu

JUI-S Chief Advocates For Peaceful Observance Of Muharram Across Country

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 05:20 PM

JUI-S chief advocates for peaceful observance of Muharram across country

AKORA, KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, on Friday urged the scholars and leaders nationwide to maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout Muharram-ul-Harram.

Addressing a gathering at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, he emphasized the essence of islam as a religion of peace and harmony, advocating for moderation and tolerance.

He drew inspiration from the historical martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), highlighting its profound message of standing against injustice.

The events of Karbala, Maulana Haqqani stressed, offer invaluable lessons of patience and resilience.

With these principles in mind, he passionately appealed to all religious scholars and leaders to ensure that congregations and processions during Muharram remain free from discussions on controversial issues and disrespectful dialogues about Islamic sacred figures.

He firmly advised against engaging in any activities that could disrupt the peace and harmony of the holy month.

"Let us, as Muslims, come together and wholeheartedly cooperate with the government and authorities to maintain peace and security during Muharram," he urged, addressing the faithful.

Given Maulana Haqqani's immense respect and influence, his heartfelt appeal is expected to resonate widely across the country, encouraging a peaceful and respectful observance of Muharram as it reinforces the importance of unity and mutual understanding among all Muslims during this significant period.

As the faithful prepare to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), Maulana Haqqani's message serves as a powerful reminder of the timeless principles of Islam - love, peace, and harmony - that hold immense relevance in the contemporary world.

Muharram-ul-Harram, being the first month of the Islamic lunar Calendar, holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, and its observance should be a time of reflection, compassion, and reverence.

Related Topics

World Karbala Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Love Muharram

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

24 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

48 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan