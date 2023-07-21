JUI-S chief advocates for peaceful observance of Muharram across country

AKORA, KHATTAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, on Friday urged the scholars and leaders nationwide to maintain a peaceful atmosphere throughout Muharram-ul-Harram.

Addressing a gathering at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania, he emphasized the essence of islam as a religion of peace and harmony, advocating for moderation and tolerance.

He drew inspiration from the historical martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), highlighting its profound message of standing against injustice.

The events of Karbala, Maulana Haqqani stressed, offer invaluable lessons of patience and resilience.

With these principles in mind, he passionately appealed to all religious scholars and leaders to ensure that congregations and processions during Muharram remain free from discussions on controversial issues and disrespectful dialogues about Islamic sacred figures.

He firmly advised against engaging in any activities that could disrupt the peace and harmony of the holy month.

"Let us, as Muslims, come together and wholeheartedly cooperate with the government and authorities to maintain peace and security during Muharram," he urged, addressing the faithful.

Given Maulana Haqqani's immense respect and influence, his heartfelt appeal is expected to resonate widely across the country, encouraging a peaceful and respectful observance of Muharram as it reinforces the importance of unity and mutual understanding among all Muslims during this significant period.

As the faithful prepare to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), Maulana Haqqani's message serves as a powerful reminder of the timeless principles of Islam - love, peace, and harmony - that hold immense relevance in the contemporary world.

Muharram-ul-Harram, being the first month of the Islamic lunar Calendar, holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, and its observance should be a time of reflection, compassion, and reverence.