June 30 last date to apply for COMSTECH CCoE Yemen Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :June 30 will be the last date for the Yemeni nationals to apply for the "COMSTECH-CCoE Yemen Programme" which is offering 50 fellowships to build their capacity in the fields of public health and medical technology.

The programme was launched by the COMSTECH in collaboration with Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad for the capacity building of Yemen scientists.

According to an official of COMSTECH, the fellowship programme was launched after a series of meeting held between the Ambassador of Yemen, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi with the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Dr. Iqbal Choudhary to start this programme.

Under this programme, COMSTECH has initially announced 50 fellowships for Yemeni nationals of 1-12 month duration.

These fellowships are being offered by International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, University of Lahore and Health Service Academy, Islamabad, the official said.

The 6-12 months Research Fellowships for M.S/ PhD/ Postdoc Science and Technology are being offered at the ICCBS.

The 1-3 months public health related courses, training or workshops are being offered at Health Service academy while the medical technology related training courses of 1-2 months will be offered at University of Lahore.

About the eligibility, the official said that Yemeni nationals who are Masters, PhD, Post doc degree holders or enrolled can apply for this fellowship programme. Talking to APP, the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr M Iqbal Choudhary said that this programme aims at providing opportunity to the Yemeni scholars and scientists to benefit from the excellence of the three top-class member institutions of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE).

He said under this programme 50 fellowships will be given to Yemeni scientists to obtain training in public health and medical technologies.

Professor Iqbal Choudhary said that two more programs including COMSTECH Telemedicine Capacity Building Programme, and COMSTECH Neuro-critical Care Program will be offered to the Yemeni national to get maximum benefit.