Justice Ibne Ali joins PPP at workers convention ceremony

Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Cour, Justice ( Retd) Ibne Ali on Saturday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with his large number of supporters at workers convention of PPP district Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Cour, Justice ( Retd) Ibne Ali on Saturday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with his large number of supporters at workers convention of PPP district Kohat.

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter President , Muhammad Humayun Khan, former Deputy Speaker Faisal Karim Kundi , Najamuddin Khan and Azam Afridi and other party officials attended the workers convention.

On the occasion, large number of local leaders and political activists of other parties announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Former Awami National Party candidate from Kohat, Dr Zulfiqar Ali also joined PPP.

Provincial President Humayun Khan and Provincial General Secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi put on party hats and welcomed the new comers on joining Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing the gathering , they said PPP was still the largest and popular party of the country.

They alleged that PTI government had failed to solve people's problems and deliver on promises made in elections.

Provincial President Humayun Khan hoped that PPP would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.