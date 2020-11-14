UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Ibne Ali Joins PPP At Workers Convention Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:36 PM

Justice Ibne Ali joins PPP at workers convention ceremony

Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Cour, Justice ( Retd) Ibne Ali on Saturday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with his large number of supporters at workers convention of PPP district Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Chief Justice of Peshawar High Cour, Justice ( Retd) Ibne Ali on Saturday joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) along with his large number of supporters at workers convention of PPP district Kohat.

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Khyber Pakhtunkwa chapter President , Muhammad Humayun Khan, former Deputy Speaker Faisal Karim Kundi , Najamuddin Khan and Azam Afridi and other party officials attended the workers convention.

On the occasion, large number of local leaders and political activists of other parties announced joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Former Awami National Party candidate from Kohat, Dr Zulfiqar Ali also joined PPP.

Provincial President Humayun Khan and Provincial General Secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi put on party hats and welcomed the new comers on joining Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing the gathering , they said PPP was still the largest and popular party of the country.

They alleged that PTI government had failed to solve people's problems and deliver on promises made in elections.

Provincial President Humayun Khan hoped that PPP would form next government in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Kohat Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pir Bala, Malik Club advance to next round in Inte ..

59 seconds ago

Shaheed Fawad Ali Memorial Inter-Club Football ent ..

1 minute ago

118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

1 minute ago

Kite seller held, 3,000 kites recovered

5 minutes ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 121,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.