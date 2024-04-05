Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter

(@Abdulla99267510)

With this latest incident, the count of such letters received by Lahore High Court judges now stands at six.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2024) Another Lahore High Court judge has become the latest recipient of a threatening letter, following similar incidents targeting judges of the Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi received the suspicious communication.

The police and the Counter-Terrorism Department officials reached the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, four Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, were also targeted.

The letters, received on April 1st, contained powder and menacing content, leading to their examination by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Besides it, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court, along with seven other judges, received similar threatening letters containing powder. Investigations have revealed the presence of arsenic in the powder samples, with concentrations potentially reaching up to 10 percent. Arsenic, a highly toxic substance, poses severe health risks upon inhalation.

The.samples have been dispatched to the Forensic Lab Punjab for further analysis.