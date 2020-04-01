UrduPoint.com
Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Sworns In As Acting Chief Justice Of AJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan sworns in as Acting Chief Justice of AJK

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, senior judge of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Wednesday took the oath of his office as the acting Chief Justice of the apex court of the State in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the President House in AJK's metropolis, it was officially announced.

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan administered the oath to Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan as the acting Chief Justice of Supreme Court of AJK.

He was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of AJK in place of Chief Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, who was retired from service on Tuesday (March 31) on maturity of the stipulated age for retirement.

The AJK State department of law, justice, human rights and parliamentary affairs issued the notification of the appointment of Raja Saeed Akram Khan as acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Judge AJK Supreme Court Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mughal, outgoing CJ of AJK Justice (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Acting Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice Azhar Saleem Babar, Judges of the AJK High Court including Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja (also Chairman AJK Press Foundation), Justice Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani, Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Sardar Muhamamd Sajaad Khan, Justice Muhammad Munir Chauydhry, Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu Kashmir and other concerned high ranking officials attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Secretary State department of law, justice, human rights and parliamentary affairs Ershad Ahmed Qureshi read the official notification of the appointment of Raja Saeed Akram Khan as acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

