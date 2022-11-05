UrduPoint.com

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Takes Oath As Chief Judge SAC GB

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Saturday took oath as Chief Judge Supreme Appellate Court (SAC) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to details, Governor GB province Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath during a ceremony held at GB House, Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Additional Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Zahoor Ahmed, Justice Wazir Shakeel Judge SAC GB, Former Chief Judge SAC Rana Shamim, Chief Secretary GB Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Asad Ali Bajwa and many other officers and lawyers.

Earlier, Sardar Shamim Khan served as Lahore High Court Chief Justice from Jan 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019.

