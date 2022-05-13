UrduPoint.com

'Kamli': Saba Qamar Unveils First Teaser Of Song 'Paani'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

'Kamli': Saba Qamar unveils first teaser of song 'Paani'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Lollywood diva Saba Qamar finally unveiled teaser of song 'Paani' from her much-anticipated film 'Kamli' and fans can't get enough of it.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Cheekh' star shared the gripping teaser of song with her fans and wrote, "Presenting the teaser of Paani by Zenab Fatimah Sultan from Kamli, a tale of love, loss and cloaked secrets".

The superstar further informed fans about the release date. "A film by Sarmad Khoosat releasing in theatres across Pakistan on 03 June 2022", she wrote.

The music of the song was composed by leading Pakistani composer Saad Sultan, while Shakeel Sohail penned the lyrics.

The film produced by Kanwal Khoosat and Sarmad Sultan Khoosat stars big starlets including Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Adeel Afzal and is also introducing Hamza Khawaja.

Despite the film is scheduled to be released next month, the star is dropping bits and pieces from the movie every now and then. Not a single day goes by that the upcoming film is not a topic of discussion. From unveiling the first look of the film to dropping the teaser of songs, the makers of the film for sure know how to keep the audience in anticipation.

