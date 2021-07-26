UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamoka, Commissioner Visit Low Lying Areas Of Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

Kamoka, Commissioner visit low lying areas of Faisalabad

National Assembly's Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan here on Monday visited various low lying areas of the city and reviewed the arrangements to drain out rainwater

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan here on Monday visited various low lying areas of the city and reviewed the arrangements to drain out rainwater.

They visited Jaranwala road and Madina Town and inspected the drainage of rain water. They also met residents of the area and assured them that rainwater would be dispose of soon as WASA teams were present in the field day and night. On the occasion, Faizullah Kamoka said that steps had been taken to provide relief to the people by improving WASA performance.

He said that he was continuously working with the administrative officers to resolve the problems of citizens by conducting field visits. He said that capacity of WASA was being enhanced to meet the challanges during monsoon season.The Divisional Commissioner urged the teams to take immediate steps for drainage of water from the rain-affected areas. He said that all available resources were being utilized to resolve the issue and for this purpose,it had been decided to seek services of WASA Lahore and Multan.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Multan Water Road Jaranwala From

Recent Stories

Ramaphosa Decries Attempts to Pit African, Indian ..

2 minutes ago

Lawmakers in Belgium's Wallonia Push for Probe Int ..

2 minutes ago

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

22 minutes ago

Japan stun China to win historic Olympic table ten ..

2 minutes ago

Hospitals overwhelmed in Senegal's capital as viru ..

6 minutes ago

70 % of district population to be vaccinated again ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.