Kamoka, Commissioner visit low lying areas of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan here on Monday visited various low lying areas of the city and reviewed the arrangements to drain out rainwater.

They visited Jaranwala road and Madina Town and inspected the drainage of rain water. They also met residents of the area and assured them that rainwater would be dispose of soon as WASA teams were present in the field day and night. On the occasion, Faizullah Kamoka said that steps had been taken to provide relief to the people by improving WASA performance.

He said that he was continuously working with the administrative officers to resolve the problems of citizens by conducting field visits. He said that capacity of WASA was being enhanced to meet the challanges during monsoon season.The Divisional Commissioner urged the teams to take immediate steps for drainage of water from the rain-affected areas. He said that all available resources were being utilized to resolve the issue and for this purpose,it had been decided to seek services of WASA Lahore and Multan.