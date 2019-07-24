Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Project join hand to employ young engineering graduates

Prime Minister Youth Affairs's Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Project, has planned to employ young engineering graduates by incorporating with new start-up construction companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Youth Affairs's Kamyab Jawan Program in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing Project, has planned to employ young engineering graduates by incorporating with new start-up construction companies.

According to an official, the said collaboration would help create 10 million jobs which aim to engage maximum number of youth.

"This effort would empower youth by providing young professionals opportunities in housing sector that was otherwise dominated by larger organizations," he said.

He said that the program would bring together start-ups and young professionals (Engineers, Architects, Town Planners, Entrepreneurs etc.

) with related public and private sector stakeholders including Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP),Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),Pakistan Engineering Counsel(PEC),Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) ,National Bank of Pakistan (NBP),Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and International Industries Limited.

He said the ultimate goal was to reduce the unemployment and to engage fresh engineering graduates into handsome employment.

"The collaboration would reduce the housing deficit with the help of young entrepreneurs by creating jobs and increasing the quality of life," he said.