Kanasro Reviews Renovation Work On Dadu-Moro Bridge On Indus River
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Project Director Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) Ghulam Asghar Kanasro on Tuesday has directed the contractor to expedite the renovation of Dadu-Moro bridge on River Indus as bridge is in a poor condition and need immediate improvement.
Kanasro visited the bridge to inspect the pace of work carried out for its betterment.
According to statement issued by SFERP spokesman, the renovation work would include the carpeting of 13 kilometers of road on both sides of bridge and shoulders of that stretch of road would be strengthened as well to ensure safety of the traffic.
The fencing on the both sides of bridge would also be replaced with the new one as previous fencing has worn out.
The scope of work includes new pole lights to be installed on bridge as there are no road lights on the bridge at present, statement added.
