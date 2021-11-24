UrduPoint.com

Kanwal Advices PML To Leave Politics Of Lies

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday advised PML-N to shun politics of lies and clear its leaders from corruption cases

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz GiLL,�she said that Maryam Nawaz's statements were nothing but contradiction and political allegations.

Instead of confronting the reality, she is politicizing the allegations, Shouzab added.

She said, Maryam Nawaz should provide account details of her leadership and her personal foreign property and other corruption.

She said that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficiary owner of four apartments of Mayfair London which she had been denying in past.

Kanwal Shauzab said that PML-N leadership have promoted the politics of blame game and political scoring.

