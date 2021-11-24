Kanwal advices PML to leave Politics of lies

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday advised PML-N to shun politics of lies and clear its leaders from corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives, Kanwal Shauzab on Wednesday advised PML-N to shun politics of lies and clear its leaders from corruption cases.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz GiLL,�she said that Maryam Nawaz's statements were nothing but contradiction and political allegations.

Instead of confronting the reality, she is politicizing the allegations, Shouzab added.

She said, Maryam Nawaz should provide account details of her leadership and her personal foreign property and other corruption.

She said that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficiary owner of four apartments of Mayfair London which she had been denying in past.

Kanwal Shauzab said that PML-N leadership have promoted the politics of blame game and political scoring.