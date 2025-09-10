- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Bahrain pledge stronger cooperation on security, counter-narcotics and immigration
Pakistan, Bahrain Pledge Stronger Cooperation On Security, Counter-narcotics And Immigration
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Bahrain’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, on Wednesday visited Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on Wednesday, where he was warmly received by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
The two sides held high-level and delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement.
During the meeting, Pakistan and Bahrain agreed to establish a Joint Working Group to enhance collaboration across multiple sectors, including counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, coast guard operations, border security, immigration, and police training. Both sides also decided to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering extradition, mutual legal assistance, and specialized battalion training.
Interior Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of intensified efforts against drug trafficking, noting, “Cooperation in counter-narcotics is of utmost importance—it concerns the future of our coming generations.” He praised Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for achieving a record-breaking $146 million recovery despite limited resources, and welcomed Bahrain’s move to appoint a Drug Liaison Officer at its embassy in Islamabad.
Highlighting the strong people-to-people ties, Naqvi pointed out that over 120,000 Pakistanis living in Bahrain contribute significantly to the development of both countries.
Bahrain’s Interior Minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Pakistan, stating, “Bahrain attaches great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan and seeks to advance cooperation in all sectors.” He added that the formation of the Joint Working Group and signing of MoUs would provide fresh momentum to bilateral relations.
The talks were attended by Bahrain’s delegation members, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, senior officials from the Interior Ministry, the Director General of ANF, the Commandant of the National Police academy, and Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner and Inspector General.
Recent Stories
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..
Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi
Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA
Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..
Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..
WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026
Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener
Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026
Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge stronger cooperation on security, counter-narcotics and immigration2 minutes ago
-
NHA hold Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gathering for female employees2 minutes ago
-
18 new dengue cases reported in ICT; over 1,000 inspections conducted in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Open courts vital for swift Justice: advisor to Federal Ombudsman2 minutes ago
-
26 schools closed for two days in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
325 patients examined at free medical camp in Chakrakot Bala area12 minutes ago
-
Ikhtair Wali urges KP Govt to fulfill responsibilities toward flood victims12 minutes ago
-
Dist admin takes key decisions for dengue prevention12 minutes ago
-
UoS launches 2nd phase of training for administrative officers22 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Swat accident22 minutes ago
-
Construction of KAGHAN govt service center completed22 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue campaign intensifies in Rawalpindi amid rising cases22 minutes ago