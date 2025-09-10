Open Menu

26 Schools Closed For Two Days In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district administration had ordered the closure of 26 government schools

in Sialkot for two days due to stagnant floodwater in their premises.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner, the schools in Sialkot, Daska,

Pasrur, and Sambrial tehsils will remain closed on September 11 and 12 as a precautionary

measure for safety of students.

The list includes GGHS Gojra, GHSS Kotli Loharan, GGHS Dhanawali, GPS Kot Dina, GGES Chak

Ikhtiar, and others.

The administration clarified that classes will be suspended while teaching staff will remain

present.

