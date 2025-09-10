Open Courts Vital For Swift Justice: Advisor To Federal Ombudsman
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Shahid Hussain Jilani, has emphasized that
the prompt and effective redressal of public grievances is a Primary responsibility of the
Federal Ombudsman.
To fulfill this mandate, open courts (Khuli Katcheris) are being organized across the country
to directly engage with citizens and resolve their issues on the spot.
He made these remarks while addressing an open court held at the FESCO Executive Engineer’s office
in Toba Tek Singh, where a large number of citizens turned up to present their complaints.
During the session, around 50 applicants submitted their grievances.
Most of the issues were addressed immediately, with strict on-the-spot instructions issued to the concerned officials.
Jilani assured participants that every effort would be made to deliver justice, and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring fair, transparent, and timely resolution of public concerns. “The core purpose of open courts is to instill confidence among citizens that their voices are heard and their problems are not ignored,” he said.
He highlighted the importance of such forums in bridging the gap between the public and government institutions.
