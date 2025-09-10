UAF Devising Police Recommendations To Tape Corn Potential: Dr Zulfiqar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 05:05 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the university is devising policy recommendations on “Genetically Modified (GM) and non-GM corn in Pakistan: challenges and opportunities” in order to tap the potential that would base on experts’ and stakeholders’ advice on scientific bases.
He was presiding over a consultative meeting arranged by Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG) while Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman PBG Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Chair Agriculture Policy Prof Dr Asif Kamran, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Khalid Aziz from Rafhan Maize, Ch Asif Ali and other notables were also present on the spot.
Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that maize is the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice. He said that we have to adopt such technologies that will increase productivity and cope with climatic changes.
He said that in the financial year 2025, maize cultivation in Pakistan is estimated at 1.
44 million hectares. Production of maize is estimated at 8.24 million tonnes marking a decline from the previous year’s 9.74 million tonnes, primarily due to reduced sowing, he added.
Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali praised the university initiatives for mapping out recommendation on corn. In the face of agricultural challenges we have to come up climate-resilient technology, he added.
Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that the crop remains sensitive to shifts in input costs, market incentives, and climatic variability, demanding targeted interventions to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.
Dr Azeem Iqbal stressed upon the need to collaborated efforts to address the challenges of food security by increasing per acre production that would ultimately resulted in boosting farmers’ incomes.
Dr Asif Kamran said that they are consulting with stakeholders to formulate corn policy in order to increase yield and combat different issues for agricultural uplift.
Dr Muhammad Aslam briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the maize growers.
Recent Stories
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..
UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF devising police recommendations to tape corn potential: Dr Zulfiqar3 minutes ago
-
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflows6 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to expedite relief activities in flood-affected areas of Sindh8 minutes ago
-
First-ever Buddhist Cultural and Information Center to be established in capital: Aurangzeb Khichi8 minutes ago
-
Minister meets FCDO to discuss bilateral cooperation in the education sector8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict sanitation, anti-dengue measures8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge stronger cooperation on security, counter-narcotics and immigration28 minutes ago
-
NHA hold Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gathering for female employees28 minutes ago
-
18 new dengue cases reported in ICT; over 1,000 inspections conducted in 24 hours28 minutes ago
-
Open courts vital for swift Justice: advisor to Federal Ombudsman28 minutes ago
-
26 schools closed for two days in Sialkot38 minutes ago
-
325 patients examined at free medical camp in Chakrakot Bala area38 minutes ago