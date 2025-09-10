UAF devising police recommendations to tape corn potential: Dr Zulfiqar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that the university is devising policy recommendations on “Genetically Modified (GM) and non-GM corn in Pakistan: challenges and opportunities” in order to tap the potential that would base on experts’ and stakeholders’ advice on scientific bases.

He was presiding over a consultative meeting arranged by Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics (PBG) while Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali, Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Chairman PBG Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal, Chair Agriculture Policy Prof Dr Asif Kamran, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Khalid Aziz from Rafhan Maize, Ch Asif Ali and other notables were also present on the spot.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that maize is the third most important cereal crop in the country after wheat and rice. He said that we have to adopt such technologies that will increase productivity and cope with climatic changes.

He said that in the financial year 2025, maize cultivation in Pakistan is estimated at 1.

44 million hectares. Production of maize is estimated at 8.24 million tonnes marking a decline from the previous year’s 9.74 million tonnes, primarily due to reduced sowing, he added.

Chairperson National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority Dr Asif Ali praised the university initiatives for mapping out recommendation on corn. In the face of agricultural challenges we have to come up climate-resilient technology, he added.

Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that the crop remains sensitive to shifts in input costs, market incentives, and climatic variability, demanding targeted interventions to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

Dr Azeem Iqbal stressed upon the need to collaborated efforts to address the challenges of food security by increasing per acre production that would ultimately resulted in boosting farmers’ incomes.

Dr Asif Kamran said that they are consulting with stakeholders to formulate corn policy in order to increase yield and combat different issues for agricultural uplift.

Dr Muhammad Aslam briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the maize growers.