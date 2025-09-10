18 New Dengue Cases Reported In ICT; Over 1,000 Inspections Conducted In 24 Hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The district administration in Islamabad has reported 18 new dengue cases in the past 24 hours, while surveillance teams inspected 1,067 sites across the Federal capital as part of their daily campaign against the mosquito-borne disease.
According to the administration’s daily surveillance report, 12 cases were confirmed in rural areas and 6 cases in urban sectors. The teams also identified 56 active hotspots during their inspections, prompting immediate anti-dengue operations, including spraying and fogging in high-risk localities.
The district dengue control teams carried out inspections in various union councils and sectors, focusing on areas where stagnant water or unhygienic conditions could help mosquito breeding.
The report highlighted that inspections were not limited to residential areas but also extended to commercial sites, schools, under-construction buildings, and other public places. Special attention was given to rural belts where cases have been rising faster compared to urban sectors.
Out of the 1,067 inspections, larva was found in several locations, which were marked for immediate treatment and follow-up. The administration noted that the identified 56 hotspots pose a continued risk if not regularly monitored.
In response to the findings, anti-dengue teams conducted targeted spraying and fogging in affected neighborhoods. These actions were prioritized in areas with repeated case reports and where mosquito breeding sources were confirmed during inspections.
The administration emphasized that the goal is to eliminate larvae before they mature into adult mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus.
The teams are also conducting follow-up visits to ensure that previously identified hotspots remain under control.
Alongside its operational work, the district administration issued an advisory urging citizens to take preventive steps inside their homes. Residents were reminded to avoid storing water in open containers, ensure proper waste disposal, and maintain cleanliness in and around their houses.
Officials stressed that domestic negligence, such as leaving buckets, pots, or unused water tanks uncovered, remains one of the major contributors to mosquito breeding inside homes.
“Citizens must ensure that there is no stagnant water within or around their homes. Cleanliness is key to keeping dengue away,” the administration stated in its advisory.
The district administration confirmed that the process of larva elimination and inspection will continue without interruption. Teams have been instructed to keep surveillance tight, especially in rural areas where the majority of new cases are being reported.
The administration also called for collective responsibility, stating that dengue cannot be eradicated without active participation from the public. While the government is carrying out spraying, fogging, and inspections, household-level precautions remain critical to stopping the spread.
“Every individual has a role to play in this campaign. Until dengue is completely eradicated, these joint efforts must continue,” the district administration added.
