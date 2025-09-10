NHA hold Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gathering for female employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In accordance with the special directives issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, spiritually uplifting ceremonies are being held across all ministries and their subordinate departments throughout Pakistan as part of the observance of Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (SAW).

Following the men’s gathering, the Ministry of Communications and its attached department, the National Highway Authority (NHA), organized a Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) event for female employees at NHA Headquarters Auditorium, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The gathering included enlightening discussions on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) (Seerat-un-Nabi), recitations of Hamd and Na’at, and the sending of blessings and salutations (Durood-o-Salaam), creating a spiritually moving atmosphere.

Female officers and staff of the Ministry of Communications and NHA actively participated in the event.

Notable participants included Ms. Daleela Kiran Shakeel, Chief Financial and Audit Officer, and Ms. Fakhira Akram from the Ministry of Communications. From the Minhaj-ul-Quran organization, participants included Ms. Iqra Umar, Ms. Rahat, Ms. Ayesha Malik, Ms. Shumaila, Ms. Shahida, Ms. Ambreen, Ms. Zoya, and Ms. Rubab.

The event was organized by Dr. Anila Javed Gondal, Director Establishment NHA, and Ms. Maliha Siddiqui, Assistant Director Employees Fund, while Ms. Nazma Aftab moderated the proceedings.

It is also worth mentioning that male officers and staff of NHA had earlier held a Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gathering as well. During the women’s event, young girls had the honor of reciting Na’ats in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), while female officers from the Ministry of Communications and the NHA delivered insightful talks on the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW).