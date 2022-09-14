Karachi reports more dengue cases while six DMCs seek funds for fumigation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The dengue epidemic tightens its grip on the provincial capital as 161 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported.

However, six out of the seven District Municipal Corporations still have not been provided with funds for fogging machines operations.

According to the data issued by the Health Minister out of the total 161 cases registered in the last 24 hours, 36 were reported in District East, 21 in District Central, 32 in Korangi, 25 in District South, 8 in District Malir, 4 in District West, and 8 in District Keamari.

They added that a total of 1227 dengue cases have been reported in the metropolitan since the start of September while the number of cases since the start of the year is 3434.

In Sindh, nine people lost their lives to dengue in 2022.

While the provincial government has not issued funds to six out of the seven DMCs to operate fogging machines. The Sindh government has issued a fund of Rs 20 million to DMC Malir only, sources said.

The remaining six DMCs are still deprived of the funds needed to carry out fogging operations necessary to control the dengue epidemic in the city. Karachi's 33 fumigation vehicles are inoperative, sources said.

