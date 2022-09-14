UrduPoint.com

Karachi Reports More Dengue Cases While Six DMCs Seek Funds For Fumigation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Karachi reports more dengue cases while six DMCs seek funds for fumigation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The dengue epidemic tightens its grip on the provincial capital as 161 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported.

However, six out of the seven District Municipal Corporations still have not been provided with funds for fogging machines operations.

According to the data issued by the Health Minister out of the total 161 cases registered in the last 24 hours, 36 were reported in District East, 21 in District Central, 32 in Korangi, 25 in District South, 8 in District Malir, 4 in District West, and 8 in District Keamari.

They added that a total of 1227 dengue cases have been reported in the metropolitan since the start of September while the number of cases since the start of the year is 3434.

In Sindh, nine people lost their lives to dengue in 2022.

While the provincial government has not issued funds to six out of the seven DMCs to operate fogging machines. The Sindh government has issued a fund of Rs 20 million to DMC Malir only, sources said.

The remaining six DMCs are still deprived of the funds needed to carry out fogging operations necessary to control the dengue epidemic in the city. Karachi's 33 fumigation vehicles are inoperative, sources said.

APP,SSO

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Dengue Vehicles Korangi Malir September Government Million

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

41 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

60 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.