UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi To Get 50 High-tech Fire Tenders Under PM's Uplift Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Karachi to get 50 high-tech fire tenders under PM's uplift plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the uplift of Karachi, 50 fire tenders with 7,000 liters of water and foam capacity, and two water bowsers are being provided for Karachi, a positive move welcomed by officials and citizens alike.

"50 State of the Art Fire Tenders of 7000 liters of water & foam capacity + 2 Water Bowsers loaded on a ship & on their way to KHI. Thank You PM @ImranKhanPTI for this gift to KHI!," Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said in a tweet on Sunday.

The fire tenders are much needed for Karachi. The city with a population of over 20 million has only 14 fire tenders, which are functional while over 30 were dysfunctional.

The prime minister on September 6 had unveiled a historic"financial package" worth Rs 1.1 trillion for Karachi's transformation. On the occasion he had promised that he would address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of the mega city.

On November 26, the Sindh High Court had expressed serious concern over 30 dysfunctional fire tenders in the city and observed that it was alarming that the city of over 20 million had only 14 fire tenders.

Hearing a petition on the implementation of the safety by-laws under the Building Code of Pakistan, a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar asked the chief fire officer of the Fire Brigade Department about the working condition of the fire tenders.

The chief fire officer submitted that there were 22 fire stations in the city, with only 14 fire tenders in working condition. Some 30 fire tenders had been out of order for the last six months and not yet sent for maintenance, he said.

The responsibility of maintaining fire tenders lies with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

According to news reports, the high court issued a notice to the KMC commissioner and directed the corporation to initiate the maintenance work of the 30 out-of-order fire tenders.\932

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Fire Prime Minister Sindh High Court Water Ali Haider September November Sunday Million Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

51 minutes ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

51 minutes ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

51 minutes ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

51 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.