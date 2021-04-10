Karachi’s Best Organisations Recognised For Their Relentless Commitment At KE’s KHI Awards

In recognition of their efforts, K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s largest private electric supply company, recently hosted the “KHI Awards”.

Karachi: Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi has existed as a land of opportunities for more than a century. From a small fishing town, Karachi has become the country’s economic base, acting as an incubator for people and organisations which work for the benefit of the city. It is a land of opportunity thanks in no small part due to the efforts of countless welfare and community support organizations and NGOs whose work has or will positively impacted Karachi.

In recognition of their efforts, K-Electric (KE), Pakistan’s largest private electric supply company, recently hosted the “KHI Awards”.

Awarded for their innovative skill sets and their aim to execute their projects with excellence, 34 organisations were awarded in the form of electricity bill rebates, valued from PKR 250,000 to 5 Million, for their contribution, often made in the face of insurmountable odds.

The event was held with all COVID-19 SOPs and in a video message for the winners and hosts, Governor of Sindh, Mr. Imran Ismail said: “The participants and winners of these awards are an integral part of the state, as they support the government in its efforts to help the people of the city across a number of different fields including education, public health, and sustainability.” He further added; “I appreciate KE’s step to recognize the efforts of these NGOs and I am sure that it will be a catalyst towards bigger plans. The process was conducted with utmost transparency and impartiality, and all organizations were evaluated on their performance alone.”

Speaking about the inaugural edition and KE’s association with the city, KE CEO Mr. Moonis Alvi said: ” KE’s relationship with Karachi extends over 107 years, and our work is embedded into the very fabric of this great city. It is heartening that so many competent and passionate organizations are working at the forefront to uplift the city.” These awards are KE’s humble effort to acknowledge their dedication and we are proud to extend our support for their ongoing efforts. KE is also grateful to the jury members who volunteered their time and expertise, as well as our audit partners, who ensured credibility and transparency in the evaluation process.”

Each of the winners were selected following a detailed review process which shortlisted 73 organization from around 140 entries that had been received. Each nominee was largely judged on the efficacy of their project and the way it was executed during the agreed time and within the allocated budgets. This process also included selecting organisations that demonstrated the adoption of best practices with regards to urban innovation and the use of technology and mobile solutions.

Speaking about the entire selection process, the Jury Chair, Mr. Saad Amanullah Khan, who is also founder of #IAMKARACHI, appreciated the entire exercise: “We had an overwhelming number of entries to choose from for our first edition. The winners have been instrumental in making a tremendous impact on the city, and their total asset base stands at over PKR 54 billion, which is the welfare investment these organizations are making to drive progress in Pakistan and it’s largest metropolitan city. KE’s decision to honor these organizations and empower them on their journey is commendable.”

The nomination processes were audited by EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, who served as the Official Award Auditors and monitored the end to end process of shortlisting and jury processes against the defined parameters developed by KE.

The final list of the winners includes:

1. Digital Accessibility & Financial Inclusion

doctHERs

Moonis Alvi presenting award to Khaqan Sikander and Nazia Bilal

2. Education

Idara e Taleem o Agahi – Sehrish Farooq

Orange Tree Foundation – Omer Mateen Allahwala

Institute of Business Administration, Karachi

Naz Khan presenting award to Malahat Awan

Development in Literacy

Sadia Dada presenting award to Caroline Sharon

3. Empowering Women

Kiran Foundation – Sabina Khatri

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) – Amna Khalid

Behbud Association Karachi – Ms. Saira Naqui

4. Heritage & Culture

National Academy of Performing Arts – Moonis Alvi

Idara e Taleem o Agahai

Mariam Shah receiving award from Moonis Alvi

Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan

Fatima Awan receiving award from Moonis Alvi

5. Inclusion

Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre – Marven Lobo

Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) – Shahzad Zaki

Hands – Mr. Shaikh Maaz

6. Livelihoods & Vocational Training

The Hunar Foundation – Air CDR Retd. Muhammad Nasiruddin SI

Who is Hussain? Foundation – Ali Abbas

Karachi Vocational Training Center – Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan

7. New Organisations (Less Than 12 Months Old)

Pakistan Legal United Society (PLUS – Legal Aid) – Altaf Khoso

Pink Pakistan Trust – Dr. Zubaida Qazi

8. Public Health

Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) – Syed Mashud Rizvi

Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT) – Mr. Najmus Saqib Hameed

ChildLife Foundation – Dr. Tabish Shehzad

Fatimid Foundation – Dr. Shabneez Hussain

Lady Dufferin Hospital – Dr. Zaryab Setna

Bait ul Sukoon Cancer Hospital – Zainab Ebrahim

9. Safety (Road, Fire, Home, Personal)

Pakistan Life Saving Foundation (PALS Rescue) – Ms. Sobia

Citizens Police liaison committee (CPLC) Sindh – Zubair Habib

10. Social Service

Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation

Sadia Dada presenting award to Mohammad Ali Chundrigar

AMTF Helping Blood Disorder Program

Sadia Dada presenting award to Dr Asim Qidwai

Roshni Research & Development Welfare Organization – Muhammad Ali

Panah Trust (Panah Shelter Home) – Ms. Uzma Noorani

11. Sports

Karachi United Football Foundation Trust – Talib Hussain

12. Sustainability & Environment

NED University of Engineering and Technology

Naz Khan presenting award to Saad Ahmed Qazi

13. Uplifting Communities

INFAQ Foundation – Sohail Ayub