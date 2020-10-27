UrduPoint.com
Kashmala Tariq Will Tie Knot With Waqas Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

The marriage ceremony will be different from traditional wedding ceremonies as Mehfil-e-Milad will be held on Oct 29, Qawali on Oct 30 and wedding reception on Oct 31st in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) Kashmala Tariq, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, would tie knot with Islamabad-based businessman Waqas Khan, the reports said on Tuesday.

The marriage ceremony would be held on Oct 31st and would be completely different from traditional ceremonies.

The reports said that there would be “Mehfil-e-Milad” on Oct 29, Qawali on Oct 30 and wedding reception on Oct 31st in Islamabad.

However, the friends of Kashmala Tariq arranged a function of “Dholki” in Lahore for her and her would-be spouse Waqas Khan.

Kashmala Tariq was receiving congratulation messages from her fans and friends on social media for her new journey of life. She was appointed as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace in February in 2018.

Earlier, she remained as Member of the National Assembly in 2002, 2008 on ticket of PML-Q and was one of the vocal woman leaders of the party.

