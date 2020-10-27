Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana

The Black Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Tuesday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir

Marking Black Day to protest against India which sent its troops to Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies and seminars were held in Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir.

Marking the occasion, rallies were taken out by social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmir's the right of self-determination.

In Larkana city, a protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, by the education Department in collaboration with Civil Society and NGOs to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro and District Officer Education Larkana.

People from all walks of life, including Teachers, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The protest rally marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley and rally terminated at SSP Chowk Larkana.