UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Larkana

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed in Larkana

The Black Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Tuesday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Black Day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Tuesday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir.

Marking Black Day to protest against India which sent its troops to Srinagar on October 27, 1947 and illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rallies and seminars were held in Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir.

Marking the occasion, rallies were taken out by social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmir's the right of self-determination.

In Larkana city, a protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, by the education Department in collaboration with Civil Society and NGOs to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Imdad Ali Abro and District Officer Education Larkana.

People from all walks of life, including Teachers, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The protest rally marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley and rally terminated at SSP Chowk Larkana.

Related Topics

India Protest World Education Civil Society Jammu Srinagar Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur October All From Government

Recent Stories

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before ..

21 minutes ago

Italy's Muslim Community Slams Paris For Defending ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges BRICS to Boost Health Cooperation, Se ..

1 minute ago

Extension of New START Unlikely, US Nor Ready for ..

1 minute ago

DCs ordered to check price hike

1 minute ago

Senate body on Communications meets

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.