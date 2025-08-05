Journalists urge unified media push against India’s info blockade in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Prominent figures from journalism, academia, and human rights advocacy called for a coordinated and sustained media campaign to break India’s ongoing information blockade in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The demand was raised during a seminar titled “Post-August 5, 2019 – Unspoken Sufferings, Unheard Voices & Media Blackout: The Way Forward,”organized by the Institute for Dialogue, Development & Diplomatic Studies (IDDDS) in collaboration with the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA).

A comprehensive five-point media action plan was presented, outlining the establishment of a secure media coordination network; enhanced collaboration with international journalists, digital activists and human rights organizations; the launch of monthly issue-based campaigns; the creation of a digital archive on Kashmir; and the alignment of media efforts with legal advocacy through petitions and international submissions.

The speakers at the event highlighted the alarming erosion of press freedom in IIOJK following India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Director IDDDS Dr Waleed Rasool described the media climate in Kashmir as “engineered silence,” where only state-approved narratives escape the valley.

Drawing parallels with the pre-1947 Dogra era, he urged Pakistani and diaspora media to serve as the external voice for Kashmiris silenced at home.

President UKJA Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wani noted that the already restricted media space in IIOJK has transformed into a complete blackout, where independent journalism is criminalized and truth-telling punished under anti-terror laws.

Director of Such News Hanif Qamar stressed that media must function as an independent institution serving the public good, not as a tool of influence or propaganda while Editor of Daily Kashmir Times Abid Abbasi called for a National Media Policy to guide Kashmir coverage and counter the Indian narrative through the documentation of human rights violations.

Director News GTV Syed Qayyum Bukhari emphasized the role of both social and national media in building a strong counter-narrative, urging continuous monitoring of Indian media while ptv News Analyst Dr Sajjad Bukhari pointed to the underutilization of digital tools, which he said has hampered the effective projection of the Kashmir issue.

Senior Academician Dr Awais bin Wasi underscored the need for journalist training programs focused on terminology and effective communication, while senior journalist Safdar Gardezi urged framing the Kashmir issue in humanitarian terms to appeal to global audiences.

Managing Editor of State Views Kashif Mir proposed establishing a centralized Kashmir data center to produce credible, periodic reports and enhance media visibility whereas Chief Editor The Destination Mudassir Chaudhry stressed mobilizing both conventional and social media to strengthen the campaign for Kashmir.

Senior news analyst Khawaja Mateen advocated for the formation of a joint media forum and enhanced capacity-building to support innovative and impactful journalism whereas senior journalist Zahid Munir encouraged moving beyond routine reporting by adopting innovative formats, digital tools and diverse perspectives to generate impactful content.

Senior Journalists, Adnan Abbasi, Arshad H. Mir, Raja Rukhsar and Yasir Hussain also spoke on the occasion and emphasized that credible news content remains the core challenge, asserting that media coverage would naturally follow once reliable information is obtained.

They called for establishing a joint platform to facilitate the coordinated dissemination of Kashmir-related information among journalists.

