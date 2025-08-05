Open Menu

FO Rejects Allegations Of Involvement Of Pakistani Nationals In Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

FO rejects allegations of involvement of Pakistani nationals in Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Government of Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected the "baseless and unfounded" allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that the Government of Pakistan would take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification in this regard.

"Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the spokesperson added.

