Kashmir Prepares For Celebrating Eid Ul Fitr Amid Security Measures, Religious Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM

As the anticipated observance of Eid ul Fitr approaches, Kashmiri Muslims, both within and across the Line of Control are gearing up to celebrate the religious festival with fervent religious zeal

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) As the anticipated observance of Eid ul Fitr approaches, Kashmiri Muslims, both within and across the Line of Control are gearing up to celebrate the religious festival with fervent religious zeal.

Special prayers are set to mark the day, emphasizing the stability, unity, and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, as well as the liberation of occupied Muslim homelands, including Indian-held Jammu & Kashmir.

Amidst the preparations for Eid ul Fitr, adequate arrangements have been made in Azad Jammu Kashmir to ensure a traditional celebration, with special congregations planned in various cities and towns.

Despite severe restrictions imposed by Indian occupational forces, Kashmiri Muslims are resolute in their commitment to celebrate the occasion, reflecting a renewed pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite adversities.

In occupied Jammu Kashmir, despite stringent measures by the Indian occupying forces and the puppet administration, Kashmiri Muslims are steadfast in their determination to observe Eid ul Fitr. The largest Eid prayers congregations are scheduled at prominent locations, with plans in place for gatherings at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia Mosque in Srinagar, among others, despite the challenges posed by the current situation.

The unwavering spirit of the Kashmiri Muslim community is exemplified by their resolve to hold Eid congregations in various cities, including Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil, and Leh. This resolute determination to celebrate Eid ul Fitr amidst adversity underscores the enduring strength and commitment of the Kashmiri people.

