Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed With Zeal & Fervor On Feb 5: Prime Minister Of Azad Jammu And Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with Zeal & fervor on Feb 5: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has announced that Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 will be observed with zeal and fervor, sending a clear message to India that millions of people in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom of their motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, has announced that Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 will be observed with zeal and fervor, sending a clear message to India that millions of people in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for freedom of their motherland.

According to Kashmir Media sources, during a joint press. conference with All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK (APHC)-AJK leaders in Islamabad, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq stated that the day would be marked as a public holiday, and business activities would be halted.

He emphasized the need for rallies, processions, and other programs to express unity with the oppressed people living under illegal Indian occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Anwar-ul-Haq expressed strong condemnation of India’s actions on August 5, 2019, and recent decisions by the Indian Supreme Court. He reiterated the commitment to the rightful struggle for self-determination and assured that Azad Jammu and Kashmir would not step back in its efforts to raise awareness about the dire situation in the occupied territory.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister anticipated increased global attention towards Kashmir’s cause, as efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris would intensify.

He pledged to inform international forums, including the United Nations and OIC, about the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and urged for united support for their just cause.

PM Anwar-ul-Haq stressed the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day as an occasion to demonstrate unity and send a strong message to the international community.

Several prominent figures, including Ghulam Mohammad Safi, Mohammad Farooq Rahmani, Syed Yousuf Nasim, Mir Tahir Masood, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Faiz Naqashbandi, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Chaudhry Shahin Iqbal, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, Sanaullah Dar, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqub, Nisar Mirza, Hassan al Bana, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Zahid Safi, Haji Sultan Butt, Syed Mushtaq, Syed Mansoor Ahmed Shah, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Abdul Majid, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Sheikh Abdul Majid, Syed Aijaz Rahmani, Raja Khadim Hussain, Dawood Yousuf Zai, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafiq Dar, Gulshan Ahmed, Mansoor Ahmed Dar and Sheikh Abdul Majid attended the conference. The Prime Minister concluded by expressing hope that through the sacrifices of Kashmiris, a free Jammu and Kashmir would emerge from the clutches of Indian oppression one day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Altaf Hussain United Nations Business Hurriyat Conference Condemnation Jammu Safi Gulshan Ahmed Butt Azad Jammu And Kashmir February August 2019 Media All From Unity Foods Limited Million OIC

Recent Stories

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country ..

Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

4 minutes ago
 Five key facts about cancer

Five key facts about cancer

7 minutes ago
 Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

Thousands strike in Finland over labour reform

7 minutes ago
 Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

39 seconds ago
 Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold ..

Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi

41 seconds ago
 Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts ..

Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE

42 seconds ago
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected

44 seconds ago
 NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster manag ..

NDMA, KUM inks LoA collaboration in disaster management field

46 seconds ago
 JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

JI to hold public meeting on Feb 3

11 minutes ago
 EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

EU strikes 50-bn-euro Ukraine aid deal

12 minutes ago
 Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record prof ..

Shares in French bank BNP sink despite record profit

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan