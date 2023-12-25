Kashmiris remember Quaid e Azam on his 147th birth anniversary with fabulous zest:

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 25 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2023) People across Azad Jammu Kashmir celebrated Quaid-e-Azam day marking the state-wide celebrations of 147th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

It was gazetted holiday across AJK on this occasion.The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam were hosted in all ten districts. as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis – Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day. Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The Quaid’s birth day cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing “Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam” to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements – which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In lake city of Mirpur, major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Regional Campus of Allama Iqbal Open University with full respect and honour coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir.

The event was chaired by the distinguished Professor Dr. Zubair Ahmed Qazi, retired director of Mian Muhammad Bakhs library, Mirpur.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including Regional Director AIOU Mirpur Sheikh Faisal Shehzad, Dr. Ghulam Mohyudin.

Dr. Zahoor Ahmed. Muhammad Farooq Jaral, Muhammad Aslam Malik, Prof. Abdul Salam, Muhammad Afzal Baig, retired Divisional Director of the Education Department and the chair Prof. Dr. Qazi Zubair Ahmed and others contributed to the enlightening discourse, shedding light on different aspects of Quaid-e-Azam's life and his pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Zubair Ahmed Qazi, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday highlighting the importance of remembering and upholding the principles that guided the founder of the nation.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including Chief host Regional Director Faisal Shehzad and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

Speakers continued that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation. They reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of founder of Pakistan on Kashmir, who had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan, they added.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, speakers further said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forced rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination and to reach their ultimate destination – Pakistan.

They emphasized continuing to perform individual and collective roles for turning Pakistan a true Islamic welfare, prosperous state to enter the ranks of the developed nations by strictly acting upon the vision of the Quaid.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic gesture of unity and celebration as a cake was cut by the dignitaries present. This momentous occasion served as a reminder of the significance of Quaid-e-Azam's vision in shaping the nation and fostering unity among its citizens.

AIOU Regional Campus Mirpur extends its heartfelt appreciation to all participants and contributors who made this celebration a memorable and meaningful event, speakers said. The commitment to promoting education and fostering a sense of national pride remains at the core of AIOU's mission.

Similar special ceremonies were held to celebrate the birth day of Quaid-e-Azam at several other parts of AJK and various parts of Pakistan where Jammu Kashmir refugees inhibiting, jointly under the auspices of various social and political organizations.

Participants of these ceremonies prayed for the progress, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil and AJK tv aired special programs highlighting the life-time marvelous role of the great personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate home land for Muslims of the sub continent – Pakistan under his sole dynamic and most sincere leadership. En