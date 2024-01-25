Kashmiris To Observe India’s Republic Day As Black Day Tomorrow Amid Shutdown In IIOJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and across the world are set to observe India’s Republic Day, tomorrow (January 26) , as a Black Day, in protest against India’s persistent denial of their right to
self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the observance of the Black Day was issued by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat organizations. In occupied Kashmir, the day will witness a complete strike, while anti-India demonstrations and rallies are planned in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, and various world capitals.
Jailed APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and incarcerated senior leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah, both detained in Tihar jail, reiterated the call for a Black Day in every corner of the territory.
APHC leaders and affiliated parties condemned India for a reign of terror, including widespread repression, frequent cordon and search operations, random arrests, and restrictions on businesses and social activities.
They called on the people to boycott all Indian celebrations, sending a clear message that Kashmiris reject what Indian illegal occupation and are determined to secure their right to self-determination.
Meanwhile, APHC AJK Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, along with other leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Rafiq Ahmed Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani, and Syed Gulshan Ahmed, asserted that the presence of Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is illegal, illegitimate, and unconstitutional, violating international law.
They emphasized that the destiny of Kashmiris is freedom from India, and India’s presence in the region poses a threat to peace.
The statements collectively underscored the Kashmiri stance that the destiny of the region lies in their struggle for self-determination and the international community’s recognition of their rights.
