KDA Action Against Illegal Excavation Of Sand, Gravel; Confiscates 13 Loaded Trucks

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2022 | 07:10 PM

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Division Sunday took serious notice of the irregularities being committed at Kunhar River by excavation of sand and gravel from river bed at the prime tourist picnic areas.

According to the details, the excavation of the river bed was banned on the orders of Honourable Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) and two inspectors of Mine and Mineral department KP were deployed to stop this illegal activity in the area.

As the mineral inspectors were not performing their duty therefore Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) DG Tariq Khan on the orders of Commissioner Hazara Division took strict action on the situation and authorized KDA Environment inspectors to stop this unchecked illegal activity immediately under the KDA act 2020 and led the operation himself from the front along with Naran police In-charge inspector Zaheer.

KDA and local police also confiscated 13 loaded trucks during the campaign around River Kunhar with sand gravel from the River Kunhar bed and started legal action against them.

