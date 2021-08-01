UrduPoint.com

KDA Recovers Its 500 Encroached Plots

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:30 PM

KDA recovers its 500 encroached plots

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has recovered 500 commercial plots occupied by influential land mafia.

The value of these plots was more then seven billion rupees and KDA had plan to auction these prime land for financially sustainability of the organization, said a news release on Sunday.

Director General KDA Nasir Abbas Soomro had taken action against land mafia and recovered 500 commercial plots.

The Governing Body of KDA also approved the plan for disposal of this prime land.

The DG KDA had taken the charge of the organisation eight months ago when KDA had no finances even to pay the salaries and dues of the employees.

Honourable High Court had taken notice of the crisis and directed DG KDA to manage the finances and clear the dues.

Sindh government also provided the funds to organisation for clearance of the dues with directive that KDA should manage resources on its own to run the organisation.

The DG KDA finally managed to recover 500 commercial plots from land mafia who had backing of political and other influential.

According to official record Rs. 2 billion expected to recover from the auction of 60 plots.

Related Topics

Karachi Nasir Sunday From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

31 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

1 hour ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

1 hour ago
 ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reach ..

ERC’s Eid al-Adha sacrificial meat project reaches over 1.4 million people

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign ag ..

Emirates Global Aluminium, Gulf Extrusions sign agreement on industrial by-produ ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% ri ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sees 140% rise in proceeds in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.