KDA recovers its 500 encroached plots

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has recovered 500 commercial plots occupied by influential land mafia.

The value of these plots was more then seven billion rupees and KDA had plan to auction these prime land for financially sustainability of the organization, said a news release on Sunday.

Director General KDA Nasir Abbas Soomro had taken action against land mafia and recovered 500 commercial plots.

The Governing Body of KDA also approved the plan for disposal of this prime land.

The DG KDA had taken the charge of the organisation eight months ago when KDA had no finances even to pay the salaries and dues of the employees.

Honourable High Court had taken notice of the crisis and directed DG KDA to manage the finances and clear the dues.

Sindh government also provided the funds to organisation for clearance of the dues with directive that KDA should manage resources on its own to run the organisation.

The DG KDA finally managed to recover 500 commercial plots from land mafia who had backing of political and other influential.

According to official record Rs. 2 billion expected to recover from the auction of 60 plots.