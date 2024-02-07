KE PREPARES FOR 2024 ELECTIONS; FULLEST SUPPORT TO BE EXTENDED TO POLLING STATIONS
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 07, 2024 | 06:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) : K-Electric is taking all necessary measures in preparation of the 2024 General Elections. Polling stations and other supporting offices identified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will remain exempt from loadshed from 7th February to 9th February until the completion of the electoral process.
A dedicated Power Monitoring Cell has been established within KE to maintain close vigilance and ensure safe and smooth power supply. KE also remains in close contact with all relevant stakeholders including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local government and law enforcement authorities to extend maximum possible support throughout the proceedings.
Spokesperson KE stated, “We are committed to facilitating a smooth electoral process, and our technical teams will be available around the clock to address any local faults.
KE Live App, KE WhatsApp, and social media channels will be available 24/7 for customer support. Our call center will also remain fully operational. No customer has been issued any bill with a due date of 8th February.”
ABOUT K-ELECTRIC:
K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity within a 6500 square kilometers territory including Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the psx owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a minority shareholder (24.36%) in the company.
