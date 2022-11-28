ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's flop show of long march achieved nothing, but damaged the economy and disrupted the lives of ordinary people.

"Imran Khan has targeted and maligned all national institutions, including Pak Army and judiciary, for the sake of getting power," he said while speaking on Radio Pakistan's current Affair programme.

He further said that there was an air of uncertainty in national politics after the call of a long march by PTI Chief Imran Khan.

However, Imran Khan could only pull a crowd of a few thousand people in his Rawalpindi congregation contrary to his claims of bringing millions of people, he said. Khan's lofty claims of international conspiracy and real freedom now stand exposed before the people, he added.

Ihsaan Afzal said Imran Khan also backtracked from his conspiracy theory of cipher which shows that it was not based on facts. PTI leadership has failed in all its tactics to bring down the government and to grab power, he concluded.