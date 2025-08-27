Khawaja Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday visited

Nullah Aik and reviewed situation following the recent heavy rains

in the city.

He observed the potential hazards in the low-lying areas and the

drainage system, and directed the civic agencies concerned

to take immediate steps for saving people from any loss of life

and property.

He said: “I am here among the people and will ensure the provision

of all possible relief”.

He said the government and the administration were standing

by the people in this hour of difficulty.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt and

Chaudhry Faisal Ikram were also present on the occasion.