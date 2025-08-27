Khawaja Asif Visits Nullah Aik, Low Lying Areas Of Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday visited
Nullah Aik and reviewed situation following the recent heavy rains
in the city.
He observed the potential hazards in the low-lying areas and the
drainage system, and directed the civic agencies concerned
to take immediate steps for saving people from any loss of life
and property.
He said: “I am here among the people and will ensure the provision
of all possible relief”.
He said the government and the administration were standing
by the people in this hour of difficulty.
Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt and
Chaudhry Faisal Ikram were also present on the occasion.
