Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Visits Nullah Aik, Low Lying Areas Of Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Khawaja Asif visits Nullah Aik, low lying areas of Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday visited

Nullah Aik and reviewed situation following the recent heavy rains

in the city.

He observed the potential hazards in the low-lying areas and the

drainage system, and directed the civic agencies concerned

to take immediate steps for saving people from any loss of life

and property.

He said: “I am here among the people and will ensure the provision

of all possible relief”.

He said the government and the administration were standing

by the people in this hour of difficulty.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Mansha Ullah Butt and

Chaudhry Faisal Ikram were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan