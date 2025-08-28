Chiniot Administration On High Alert Due To Flood Threat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal has announced that the district administration is on high alert due to the rising water levels in the Chenab River.
According to APP correspondent, around 100 villages in Chiniot are feared to be affected by the flood, which is expected to peak with a flow of approximately 900,000 cusecs in the next few hours.
The administration is safely shifting populations living in riverine areas to safe locations. Twelve flood relief camps have been established, with Rescue 1122 personnel and equipment on site.
The Pakistan Army has been deployed at three locations to assist with the relief efforts.
The administration is ensuring the provision of basic facilities, including food, bedding, and water, to those shifted to the flood relief camps.
Citizens are requested to cooperate with the district administration and avoid spreading rumors.
The media's positive reporting is appreciated, and the administration will take immediate action on any issues reported.
APP/mha/378
