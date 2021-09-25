UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Muhammad Hussain Elects As MCCI President Unopposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Khawaja Muhammad Hussain has been elected (unopposed) as President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) while Khawaja Sohail Tofail and Naveed Chughtai elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President for the year 2021-22.

Election commission consisted of Mian Fareed Mugees Sheikh along with other members Syed Saqib Ali and Khawaja Muhammad Hassan announced the election results.

Aliya was elected against a special seat for a woman. However, official announcement of their victory would be made in the General body meeting scheduled on September 30.

Executive committee members from corporate and associate class have already been elected.

Speaking on this occasion, newly elected president Khawaja Muhammad Hussain said that his team would strive hard for economic and social development of the region alongwith improvement in business.

He said that all out efforts would be made to resolve the issues faced by business community and voice of traders would be conveyed to high ups.

He hailed the efforts of outgoing body led by Khawaja Salahuddin especially Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and assured effective representation of traders community and CSR activities also.

Newly elected SVP MCCI Khawaja Sohail Tofail said that the new body would perform its best to resolve the business and industrial community problems through platform of premier chamber of South Punjab.

On this occasion, outgoing president MCCI Khawaja Salahuddin, SVP Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and other members were also present.

