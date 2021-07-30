Khidmat Markaz facility at LHC Bar soon

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday lauded efforts of the lawyer community for democracy and rule of the law in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday lauded efforts of the lawyer community for democracy and rule of the law in the country.

Addressing office bearers of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBAR) during his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar here on Friday, he said the police fully aware of problems of lawyers and all possible steps would be taken to facilitate them in performing their professional duties.

The CCPO announced a Police Facilitation Center (Khidmat Markaz) at the Lahore High Court Bar to provide facilities, including certified copies of FIRs, police character certificates and renewal of traffic licence, to the lawyers community.

Earlier, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Muhammad Maqsood Buttar, the vice president, the secretary Bar and other office bearers welcomed the CCPO and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP IAB Mubasher Makon and other senior police officers were also present.