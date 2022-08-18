Khurram Dastgir asks reason from Imran in avoiding inquiry if he claims innocence

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said If Imran Khan had not misused national exchequer and was never involved in corruption then why he was avoiding inquiry against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday said If Imran Khan had not misused national exchequer and was never involved in corruption then why he was avoiding inquiry against him.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan should cooperate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a probe into his party's prohibited funding case.

He that the media faced the worst fascism during the four-year rule of Imran Khan as many journalist were laid off on former government insistence.

He said electricity cost would be reduced by October as the government had taken multiple steps to tackle the energy crisis.

He expressed confidence that in the upcoming months, there would be massive decreased in the prices of petroleum, gas, electricity and other utility products to provide relief to the masses.

Dastgir said the government was bound to fulfill the commitments made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for availing the financial assistance of International lender.