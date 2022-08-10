UrduPoint.com

Khurram Resolves To Strengthen Democracy, Combat Fascist Attitudes

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Khurram resolves to strengthen democracy, combat fascist attitudes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country. Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills, he added.

He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistani to send money through 'Hundi' in 2014 rather than banks.

He went on to say that PTI Chief not only leveled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistani but also launched smear campaign after tragic army chopper's incident in Balochistan.No one would be allowed to play card of traitor, he added.

He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voice for provincial autonomy and minority or for supremacy of the constitution as most patriotic people of the country.

He said it was imperative to save the country from 'Imrani Fitna' as he (Imran) had already destroyed the national economy but also ruined foreign policy.

Imran badly damaged diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in time of odd, he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured supremacy of the constitution but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. The government concrete measures has put the national economy on right track and soon, inflation would plunge in the coming days, he added.

He said Pakistani Currency has been gradually strengthening and pakistan stock exchange also witnessed a bullish trend.

Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through baseless allegation.

To another question, he said people were instigated for civil disobedience besides motivating people for sending money through 'Hundi'.

To a separate question, he said fixed tax on electricity bills has been lifted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Electricity Minority Democracy Pakistan Stock Exchange Khurram Dastgir Khan Money Hundi All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Mali

24 minutes ago
 OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-i ..

OctaFX announces visual rebranding, adopts space-inspired design system

35 minutes ago
 OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including ..

OPPO to Showcase Technology Innovations Including Ray Tracing and Heterogeneous ..

39 minutes ago
 TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.