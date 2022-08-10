Khurram resolves to strengthen democracy, combat fascist attitudes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country. Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills, he added.

He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistani to send money through 'Hundi' in 2014 rather than banks.

He went on to say that PTI Chief not only leveled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistani but also launched smear campaign after tragic army chopper's incident in Balochistan.No one would be allowed to play card of traitor, he added.

He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voice for provincial autonomy and minority or for supremacy of the constitution as most patriotic people of the country.

He said it was imperative to save the country from 'Imrani Fitna' as he (Imran) had already destroyed the national economy but also ruined foreign policy.

Imran badly damaged diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in time of odd, he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured supremacy of the constitution but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. The government concrete measures has put the national economy on right track and soon, inflation would plunge in the coming days, he added.

He said Pakistani Currency has been gradually strengthening and pakistan stock exchange also witnessed a bullish trend.

Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through baseless allegation.

To another question, he said people were instigated for civil disobedience besides motivating people for sending money through 'Hundi'.

To a separate question, he said fixed tax on electricity bills has been lifted.