Khursheed Shah, 12 Co-accused Indicted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Khursheed Shah, 12 co-accused indicted

The accountability court in Sukkur indicted Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The accountability court in Sukkur indicted Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond corruption reference of Rs1.23 billion.

The accountability court Sukkur's Judge, Fareed Anwar Qazi, here on Tuesday heard the reference case against the former leader of the opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused. The defence counsel of Shah, Advocate Muekesh Kumar, and Prosecutor NAB Sukkur Malik Zubair argued for their respective clients. Later, the judge of Accountability Court indicted Syed Khursheed Shah along with 12 co-accused, including his two wives, sons Farukh Shah, Zerak Shah, his two nephews, inclduing Sindh Minister for Transport, Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Junaid Qadir Shah, Akram Pathan, Saqib Awan, Tufail Pathan and others.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court adjourned the case for December 11 and ordered the NAB prosecutor to produce all the witnesses. It os mentioned overe that Khursheed Shah was arrested in a joint operation by NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur on September 18, 2019 from Islamabad.

