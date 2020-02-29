Kidnapped baby girl recovered in karachi

Police on late Friday night recovered an abducted infant baby, kidnapped the same day from the limits of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Police Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on late Friday night recovered an abducted infant baby, kidnapped the same day from the limits of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Police Station.

Baby girl Aaima aged one and a half year was kidnapped by a beggar from her house as reported by her father, informed Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Shadman Sub-Division Hasan Javed Bhatti.

A First Information Report was immediately lodged over the complaint and the police initiated the search.

All the information of baby girl Aaima was shared with the police intelligence, local informers and police stations of neighboring jurisdictions.

Later, on late Friday night, the Station House Officer (SHO) Shahra-e-Noor Jahan received informed about an abandoned baby girl in Peerabad area who was identified by the parents of Aaima.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hassan Javed said efforts are being made to apprehend the kidnapper.