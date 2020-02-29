UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidnapped Baby Girl Recovered In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

Kidnapped baby girl recovered in karachi

Police on late Friday night recovered an abducted infant baby, kidnapped the same day from the limits of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Police Station

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on late Friday night recovered an abducted infant baby, kidnapped the same day from the limits of Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Police Station.

Baby girl Aaima aged one and a half year was kidnapped by a beggar from her house as reported by her father, informed Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Shadman Sub-Division Hasan Javed Bhatti.

A First Information Report was immediately lodged over the complaint and the police initiated the search.

All the information of baby girl Aaima was shared with the police intelligence, local informers and police stations of neighboring jurisdictions.

Later, on late Friday night, the Station House Officer (SHO) Shahra-e-Noor Jahan received informed about an abandoned baby girl in Peerabad area who was identified by the parents of Aaima.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hassan Javed said efforts are being made to apprehend the kidnapper.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Same From

Recent Stories

Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC ..

18 minutes ago

"Not fazed by defeat against England", claims Aliy ..

3 minutes ago

Rangers arrests 19 including street criminals, dru ..

3 minutes ago

CDA completes process of bids for expansion, impro ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Turkey Opened Borders With EU to Syri ..

3 minutes ago

2.11 Kg Hashish seized, 18 arrested in Sargodha

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.