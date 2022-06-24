UrduPoint.com

Killer Of Daughter Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing his innocent daughter and injuring wife and three other children on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing his innocent daughter and injuring wife and three other children on Friday.

A spokesperson to the district police said that on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Mansoorabad police traced the accused Zeeshan through scientific lines and arrested him after seven hours of the crime.

It may be noted that accused Zeeshan, through a sharp edged weapon, attacked his family members including wife and four innocent children over a family dispute in Malikpur area on Friday morning.

Resultantly, five-years-old Nisa died on the spot, while Shama Bibi, wife of the accused and threechildren Suman, Naeema and Talha were injured who are under treatment at Allied Hospital.

