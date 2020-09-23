UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Four Family Members Arrested

Wed 23rd September 2020

The Ghazi police in Haripur district have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife, two children and niece some 24 days ago in Ghazi tehsil

HARIPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) ::The Ghazi police in Haripur district have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife, two children and niece some 24 days ago in Ghazi tehsil.

Police said on Wednesday that the man named Shehzad had killed four members of his family allegedly by torture and later torched the house to cover his crime by branding it as a fire incident.

Police further said that exhumation of bodies was carried out on the request of father of deceased woman in Ghalli Mera area of Abbottabad which later confirmed that all the four were killed by torture.

The postmortem report showed bones of the deceased were broken and all had torture marks. After receiving postmortem report from Peshawar, police of Ghazi area today arrested the accused and registered a case against him under section 34/302.

