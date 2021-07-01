UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Professor Arrested Within Eight Hours

Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The police here Thursday arrested an alleged killer of a professor whose bullet riddled body was recovered from a canal near police check post in Hayatabad.

Police said soon after recovery of body of Professor Mohammad Iqbal, police started investigation of the case.

The deceased who was the brother of former Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Khan, Bahadur from Lakki Marwat was missing since last night.

The Hayatabad police after collecting evidence contacted Swat police for the arrest of the killer. The Mingora police after tracing the accused raided a house in Mohallah Parkash and arrested the killer, identified as Najeebullah.

The accused would be further investigated for killing the professor once shifted to Peshawar, Hayatabad police said.

