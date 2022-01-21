Kitchen items' prices ease 0.06 percent

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 20, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on January 20, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.06 percent as compared to the previous week, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 167.29 points against 167.39 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data.

The food commodities that contributed in decline in weekly inflation included chicken, the prices of which decreased by 7.74 percent on Week-on-Week basis.

Other commodities that witnessed decline in prices included onions (4.47%), potatoes (1.89%), eggs (1.67%), pulse moong (0.89%) , sugar (0.39%) and electricity for Q1 (1.88%).

On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included f pulse Moong (27.20%), chillies powdered (6.71%), tomatoes (6.04%) and onions (1.47%).

Meanwhile, the commodities that witnessed increase on wow basis, included tomatoes (35.27%), garlic (3.79%), match box (3.10%), diesel (2.09%), petrol (2.07%), firewood (2.01%), beef (1.60%), pulse gram (1.52%), mutton (1.45%) and bananas (1.

03%).

The items that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included electricity for Q1 (81.39%), LPG (52.39%), gents sponge chappal (50.25%), cooking oil 5 litre (49.83%), mustard oil (46.28%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (45.88%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (45.40%), washing soap (44.79%), gents sandal (44.49%), pulse masoor (38.55%), petrol (34.87%) and diesel (27.35%).

Meanwhile, as compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 19.36 percent.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.02 percent decrease and went down to 175.41 this week from 175.38 points in last week.

Likewise, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 also decreased by 0.13 percent, 0.05 percent, 0.01 percent and 0.01 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 24 (47.06%) items increased, 07 (13.72%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.