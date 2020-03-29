Kite dealer held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed to arrest kite dealer and recovered thousands of kites and other material from his possession.

Following direction from DPO Nadeem Abbas, SHO Iftikhar Malkani raided and managed to arrest Kite dealer namely Shehzad.

Police recovered thousands of kites, metalic thread and other material during the raid.

Case has been registered against the outlaw.