Kite Dealer Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed to arrest kite dealer and recovered thousands of kites and other material from his possession.

Following direction from DPO Nadeem Abbas, SHO Iftikhar Malkani raided and managed to arrest Kite dealer namely Shehzad.

Police recovered thousands of kites, metalic thread and other material during the raid.

Case has been registered against the outlaw.

