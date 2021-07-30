KKH is still closed at Tata Pani in Diamer area due to landslides

The Karakoram Highway (KKH) is still closed due to landslides at Tata Pani in Diamer area. A large number of tourists and passengers including children, women and elderly persons were stranded due to the closure of Karakoram Highway

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Karakoram Highway (KKH) is still closed due to landslides at Tata Pani in Diamer area. A large number of tourists and passengers including children, women and elderly persons were stranded due to the closure of Karakoram Highway.

Talking to media on Friday in Chilas in this regard, Commissioner Diamer Division Dildar Ahmad Malik and Deputy Commissioner Diamer Saad bin Asad said that due to landslide, about 120 feet of Karakoram Highway had been cut at Tata Pani and it was very dangerous to build a new road which could take at least three days to restore the Karakoram Highway. They added that for early restoration of Tata Pani section of KKH, Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Diamer administration, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Highway Authority (NHA) were actively working on Karakoram Highway.

They informed that Babusar Naran National Highway had been restored for traffic and those trapped by the landslide at Tata Pani could return via the Babusar Naran National Highway which has been reopened on emergency basis for the return of stranded tourists and passengers. Intermittent landslides are taking place at Tata Pani due to which there are many obstacles in the rehabilitation of the Highway, they added.